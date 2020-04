April 13 (Reuters) - Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 61.1-63.7% Y/Y FROM 385.8 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS CHICKEN SALES HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3a273jS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)