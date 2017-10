Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 285 million yuan to 295 million yuan in Q1~Q3 FY 2017 versus net profit at 250.0 million yuan year ago

* Says decrease in sale price of main products and provision for impairment of relevant inventory assets as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: 0x9.me/HP7XM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)