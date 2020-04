April 14 (Reuters) - Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd:

* ESTIMATES Q1 LOSS OF RMB65 MILLION -RMB80 MILLION

* REVENUE FROM SALES OF CO HAS DECREASED BY ABOUT 50% IN Q1

* ESTIMATED RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AS RESUMPTION OF WORK & PRODUCTION SUSPENDED