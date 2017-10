Oct 25(Reuters) - Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 22.07 percent to 67.85 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 32.8 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are expanded business scale and extended industrial chain