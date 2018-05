May 2 (Reuters) - Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS PROBED BY SECURITIES REGULATOR FOR POSSIBLE VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS

* SAYS IT IS QUESTIONED BY SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE OVER ISSUES INCLUDING COMPANY’S DEBTS, FUNDING SOURCES AND AUDITORS’ OPINIONS

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES REMAINS SUSPENDED