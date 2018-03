March 27 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.046 PER SHARE

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.34 BILLION, UP 2.3 PERCENT​

* FY TURNOVER FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS ABOUT RMB6.29 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT