BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Says FY Revenue RMB 10.36 Bln

March 30 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB 10.36 BILLION VERSUS RMB8.81 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.84 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.47 BILLION

* NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON MANUFACTURING OUTPUT AND CAPACITY SEEN SINCE EARLY 2020 IN MANUFACTURING SITES IN CHINA

* SALES AND DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES ARE GRADUALLY REVERTING TO NORMAL LEVELS

* INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENTS CURRENTLY IMPACTED BY DISEASE PREVENTION & CONTROL MEASURES

* EPIDEMIC IMPACTED OPERATIONS OF GROUP IN CERTAIN PARTS OF CHINA