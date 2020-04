April 1 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

* INTERNATIONAL FINANCE TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SENIOR SECURED GREEN BONDS DUE 2027 WORTH RMB1 BILLION TO BE ISSUED BY CO

* IFC TO MAKE AVAILABLE TO CO LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF RMB500 MILLION