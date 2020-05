May 21 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

* SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER-UNIT TO BUY 28.57% IN HONGYANGRUI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CENTRE

* SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER - CASH CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION OF ABOUT RMB84.7 MILLION