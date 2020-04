BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Says Weigao Asset Entered Into Sale And Purchase Agreement With Weigao Holding

April 17 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

* SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO LTD- WEIGAO ASSET ENTERED INTO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT I WITH WEIGAO HOLDING

* SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO LTD - WEIGAO ORTHO TO BUY & WEIGAO HOLDING TO SELL PROPERTIES FOR RMB151.7 MILLION

* SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO LTD- UNDER SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT I, WEIGAO HOLDING TO ACQUIRE PROPERTIES FOR ABOUT RMB156.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: