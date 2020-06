June 23 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL- CO AND SHANDONG LUKANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO ENTERED INTO A SUPPLY OF GOODS AND SERVICE AGREEMENT

* SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL- AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE OF PREPARATION PRODUCTS AND BULK DRUGS, SALE OF PHARMACEUTICAL INTERMEDIARIES AND BULK DRUGS