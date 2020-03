March 20 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* AS AT 31 DEC 2019, PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF RMB0.12 FOR EVERY SHARE

* FY OPERATING INCOME RMB5.61 BILLION VERSUS RMB 5.24 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT RMB300 MILLION VERSUS RMB255.3 MILLION