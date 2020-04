April 21 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB86.3 MILLION VERSUS AFTER ADJUSTMENT PROFIT OF RMB76.1 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING INCOME RMB 1.71 BILLION, UP 4.67% AFTER ADJUSTMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: