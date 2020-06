BRIEF-Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Proposes To Enter Investment Agreement With Lianren Health Medical Big Data Technology

June 23 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL- PROPOSES TO ENTER INTO AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH LIANREN HEALTH MEDICAL BIG DATA TECHNOLOGY CO

* SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL- AGREEMENT ALSO WITH OTHER INVESTORS INCLUDING YINFENG XINBAI, SHANDONG DEVELOPMENT AMONG OTHERS

* SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL- LIANREN HEALTH PROPOSING TO ESTABLISH CO IN PRC WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF RMB2.5 BILLION FOR OPERATING BIG DATA CENTRE

* SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - AGREEMENT TO FORM A LIMITED LIABILITY CO IN PRC

* SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL-CO TO HAVE 4% STAKE IN NEW CO WITH SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT OF RMB100 MILLION