June 30 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* NOTIFIED BY WELL BRING THAT IT ACQUIRED CERTAIN AMOUNT OF H SHARES OF CO

* WELL BRING ACQUIRED UP TO 1.2 MILLION H SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE, AT AVERAGE PRICE HK$4.18/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)