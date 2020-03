March 16 (Reuters) - Shang Properties Inc:

* SHANG PROPERTIES INC- UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* SHANG PROPERTIES INC- DECREASE IN REVENUE DUE TO DROP IN HOTEL OCCUPANCY AND CANCELLATION OF EVENTS IS ANTICIPATED

* SHANG PROPERTIES INC- CLOSURE OF SHANGRI-LA PLAZA MALL AND ASSEMBLY GROUNDS ESTIMATED TO LEAD TO A REDUCTION IN RENTAL INCOME

* SHANG PROPERTIES INC- ALSO ANTICIPATES IMPACT ON PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS