Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Says its fin-tech unit plans to use 168.9 million yuan to buy 15 percent stake in a Guangzhou-based Internet small loan firm (target company)

* And then the unit will boost the target company’s capital by 1 billion yuan, raising stake in it to 57.5 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V71wVb

