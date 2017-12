Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai Ace Investment & Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 347.8 MILLION YUAN ($52.58 million) AT 10.54 YUAN PER SHARE FOR ITS INITIAL SHANGHAI SHARE OFFERING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CD0F25 ($1 = 6.6150 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)