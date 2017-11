Nov 15(Reuters) - Shanghai AJ Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s trust unit has filed three lawsuits against Aida Investment Group Co Ltd and other individuals (defendants), regarding creditor’s rights and debts disputes

* Says unit requested payment and related interest of 861.8 million yuan in three lawsuits and asked defendants to bear lawsuits related costs

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QN3Lue

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)