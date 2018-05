May 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai Athub Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS

* SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BILLION YUAN ($1.31 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wEmVun Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3359 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)