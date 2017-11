Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corp

* Says it signs agreement to invest 1.01 billion yuan ($152.38 million) in auto parts project

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zn0idy; bit.ly/2zkVg1c

($1 = 6.6280 Chinese yuan renminbi)