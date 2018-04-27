FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Baosight Software to pay 2017 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27(Reuters) - Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd

* Says it plans to pay cash dividend of 0.17 yuan per share (pre-tax) to shareholders of A shares recorded on May 7 and cash dividend of $0.027055 per share (pre-tax) to shareholders of B shares recorded on May 10

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 8 and the dividend will be paid on May 8 for A shares and May 18 for B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1f3ieu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

