April 1 (Reuters) - Shanghai Challenge Textile Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNS CONTRACT WORTH 14.4 MILLION EUROS ($15.76 million) TO SELL PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TO ITALY'S ARIA S.P.A. Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2UQM2mG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)