Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai Conant Macroflag Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost optical unit’s capital by 220 million yuan ($32.98 million) to 222 million yuan

* Says board appoints Liu Tao as general manager, replacing Fei Zhengxiang who resigned to focus on his chairman duties

