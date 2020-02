Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd:

* GOT EXECUTION RULING BY SHANGHAI COURT ON CEFC LEGAL PROCEEDINGS & AUCTION OF NANTONG SHARES

* UNDER RULING, SUCCESSFUL BIDDER ELIGIBLE TO INITIATE TRANSFER OF CO’S INTEREST IN NANTONG SHARES

* UPON TRANSFER OF NANTONG SHARES, NANTONG ROAD & BRIDGE TO NO LONGER BE UNIT OF CO