Jan 8(Reuters) - Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says co received judgment regarding a lawsuit filed by 13 individuals against the co and a lawsuit filed by 19 individuals against the co and an accounting firm (BDO)

* Says co was ordered to pay 10.4 million yuan and related interest to 31 individuals

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3PdSPj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)