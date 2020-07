July 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd :

* SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP UPDATES ON LITIGATION INVOLVING CO & UNIT SHANGHAI ELECTRIC RONGCHUANG FINANCIAL LEASING

* RECENTLY RECEIVED FIRST INSTANCE CIVIL JUDGMENT FROM SHANGHAI HIGH PEOPLE’S COURT

* JUDGMENT SAYS DEFENDANT JOINTLY PAY CO RMB848.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)