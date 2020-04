BRIEF-Shanghai Electric Says Board Approved Resolution On Rental Reduction And Exemption For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

April 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd :

* SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO LTD- BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION ON RENTAL REDUCTION AND EXEMPTION FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES BY CO

* SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO- RENTAL REDUCTION & EXEMPTION ARRANGEMENT WILL INVOLVE NO MORE THAN RMB30 MILLION OF OPERATION REVENUE OF CO IN 2020

* SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO LTD- RENTAL EXEMPTION ARRANGEMENT WILL NOT AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: