June 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Everjoy Health Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire three hospitals 917.7 million yuan ($134.45 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 384.0 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects

