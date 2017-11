Nov 1(Reuters) - Shanghai Film Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 17.4 percent stake in a Chongqing-based film company via listing on equity exchange, for about 82.5 million yuan

* Says it will cut stake in the Chongqing-based company to 12.6 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dY271U

