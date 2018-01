Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO ACQUIRE 49 PERCENT STAKE IN UPKEEN GLOBAL INVESTMENT, 49 PERCENT STAKE IN FAST ACHIEVE VENTURES FOR A COMBINED HK$174.9 MILLION ($22.35 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DjGE2j Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8240 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)