March 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT UP 22.7% Y/Y

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO 720 MILLION YUAN ($101.40 million) IN PHASE II BIO-PHARM PROJECT

* SAYS IT SETS ASSET IMPAIRMENT PROVISION, HAS REDUCED 2019 NET PROFIT BY 372.4 MILLION YUAN