BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Says Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial & BioNTech Entered License Deal

March 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group :

* BIONTECH GRANTED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIAL TO DEVELOP VACCINE TARGETING COVID-19

* FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIAL TO PAY LICENSING FEE NOT EXCEEDING $85 MILLION & ROYALTY TO BIONTECH

* FOSUN INDUSTRIAL ENTERED BINDING TERM SHEET WITH BIONTECH TO SUBSCRIBE 1.6 MILLION SHARES AT $31.63/SHARE

* LICENSE DEAL WITH BIONTECH TO DEVELOP VACCINE BASED ON PROPRIETARY MRNA TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN TERRITORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)