March 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* FUJIAN FUND, CO, FOSUN HIGH TECH &TIANJIN FUYAO ENTERED TIANJIN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

* FUJIAN FUND, UNIT, CO, FOSUN HIGH TECH, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER & TIANJIN FUYAO ENTERED SUZHOU PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

* TOTAL CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF TIANJIN PARTNERSHIP SHALL BE RMB10 MILLION;RMB0.1 MILLION TO BE CONTRIBUTED BY FUJIAN FUND

* TOTAL CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF SUZHOU PARTNERSHIP SHALL BE RMB10 MILLION