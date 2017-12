Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says its Taiwan-based controlling unit gets approval from Ministry of Health and Welfare to launch clinical trail of HLX10(Recombinant Humanized Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody), which is used for treatment of solid tumor

