Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL -FOSUN HOSPITAL INVESTMENT, XINGSHUANGJIAN INVESTMENT & SFHIH ENTERED JV CONTRACT

* SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL-FOSUN HOSPITAL INVESTMENT,XINGSHUANGJIAN INVESTMENT & SFHIH TO ESTABLISH ZHUORUI OUTPATIENT,REGISTERED CAPITAL IS RMB47 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: