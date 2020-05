BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Says Units Entered Suzhou Fund Partnership Agreement With Fosun High Tech

May 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP- UNITS, ENTERED INTO SUZHOU FUND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FOSUN HIGH TECH & OTHER INVESTORS

* SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL-TARGETED FUND-RAISING SIZE OF SUZHOU FUND SHALL BE RMB1,000 MILLION WITH A PROPOSED INITIAL FUND-RAISING OF ABOUT RMB853 MILLION

* SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL- UNITS ENTERED TIANJIN FUND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FOSUN HIGH TECH, OTHERS TO ESTABLISH OF TIANJIN FUND

* SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL- TARGETED FUND-RAISING SIZE OF TIANJIN FUND TO BE RMB500 MILLION

* SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL-RMB10 MILLION SHALL BE CONTRIBUTED BY SUZHOU XINGCHEN & RMB192 MILLION SHALL BE CONTRIBUTED BY NINGBO FUYING Further company coverage: