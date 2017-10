Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it and units have outstanding borrowing of about 20.03 billion yuan ($3.04 billion) as of Sept 30, 2017, up from 11.80 billion yuan as of Dec 31, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gqRmcN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5839 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)