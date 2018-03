March 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 11.4 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO 1.03 BILLION YUAN IN MEDICINE PRODUCTION, INDUSTRIAL CENTRE PROJECT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DUx3xB; bit.ly/2pGSmgY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)