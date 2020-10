Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT HENGENIX BIOTECH PLANS TO BEGIN PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF HUMAN MONOCLONAL NEUTRALISING ANTIBODY TREATMENT HLX70 IN THE U.S. WHEN CONDITIONS ARE READY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3iIgf0S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)