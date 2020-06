June 4 (Reuters) - SHANGHAI FUDAN-ZHANGJIANG BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.07 BILLION YUAN ($150.34 million) IN INITIAL SHANGHAI SHARE OFFERING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3czaHmi Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)