BRIEF-Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Updates On Impact Of Covid-19 On Co's Business

March 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* EXPECTED REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020 WILL BE IN RANGE OF RMB18.70 MILLION TO RMB36.50 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN SALES OF GROUP’S THREE MAIN PRODUCTS

* DECLINE IN RESULTS IN Q1 HAS LIMITED IMPACT ON ANNUAL RESULTS OF 2020

* DELIVERY FROM CERTAIN RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS DELAYED

* EXPECTED THAT NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE IN RANGE OF ABOUT RMB7.34 MILLION TO RMB19.80 MILLION FOR Q1