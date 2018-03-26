BRIEF-Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment says lawsuit regarding loan dispute

March 26(Reuters) - Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd

* Says a branch of China Everbright Bank (plaintiff) filed a lawsuit against the co, a culture and media firm and two individuals, regarding loan dispute

* Says plaintiff claimed the termination of loan contract, which was signed with the co on Dec. 1, 2017

* Says plaintiff requested the co to repay 75 million yuan and related interest, to pay lawyer fees

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3cuCbe

