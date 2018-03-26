FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
March 26, 2018 / 10:46 AM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment says lawsuit regarding loan dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26(Reuters) - Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd

* Says a branch of China Everbright Bank (plaintiff) filed a lawsuit against the co, a culture and media firm and two individuals, regarding loan dispute

* Says plaintiff claimed the termination of loan contract, which was signed with the co on Dec. 1, 2017

* Says plaintiff requested the co to repay 75 million yuan and related interest, to pay lawyer fees

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3cuCbe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.