June 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT, SENIOR EXECUTIVES FINED AND WARNED FOR VIOLATION OF INFORMATION DISCLOSURE

* SAYS ITS OWNER YAN JINGGANG IS BARRED FROM RE-ENTERING SECURITIES MARKET FOR LIFE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3dHsA2U Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)