BRIEF-Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings says two firms to subscribe for shares issued by unit

Nov 10(Reuters) - Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd

* Says a science and technology development firm plans to subscribe for 200 million shares issued by co’s Shanghai-based e-commerce unit, at the price of 900 million yuan (4.5 yuan per share)

* Says a Shanghai-based IoT firm plans to subscribe for 22.2 million shares issued by co’s Shanghai-based e-commerce unit, at the price of 100 million yuan (4.5 yuan per share)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KiR7Hh; goo.gl/ZAJoCs

