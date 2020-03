March 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT WAS RMB370.78 MLN, DOWN 10.56%

* FY REVENUE ABOUT RMB1,595.50 MILLION, UP 3.21%

* BEGUN TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ACTIONS TAKEN TO ADDRESS AND LIMIT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: