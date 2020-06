June 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc:

* ENTERED ADMINISTRATIVE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH FOSUN HIGH TECHNOLOGY

* FOSUN PHARMA TO PROVIDE SAP PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES TO CO, INCLUDING PARTITION PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION, AMONG OTHERS

* ENTERED SAP IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH FOSUN PHARMA FOR SAP PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES TO CO

* CONSIDERATION FOR SERVICES UNDER SAP IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT IS RMB3.5 MILLION