June 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc:

* ENTERED AMENDMENT TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ACCORD HEALTHCARE FOR HLX02

* NEW LICENSES WILL BE GRANTED FOR 60MG AND 420MG SPECIFICATIONS OF HLX02

* ACCORD TO PAY CO AN AMOUNT OF MILESTONE FEES NOT EXCEEDING US$3.08 MILLION IN TOTAL