BRIEF-Shanghai Henlius Biotech Says Entered Cooperation Agreement With Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals & Shanghai Zj Bio-Tech

May 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc:

* SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH-ENTERED COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SANYOU BIOPHARMACEUTICALS & SHANGHAI ZJ BIO-TECH

* SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH INC - AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP FULLY HUMAN ANTIBODY DRUG FOR COVID-19 FOR MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINATION TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH INC - PARTNERS INVESTED IN FULLY HUMAN ANTIBODY DRUG & MOLECULE CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19

* SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH-INVESTMENT VALUE OF RMB25 MILLION