April 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Hongda Mining Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT AGREES TO BUY REMAINING 82.94% STAKE IN SHANGHAI TECHNOLOGY FIRM IN ORDER FOR CO TO INDIRECTLY OWN 80% STAKE IN U.S. MIVIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LLC

* SAYS THE DEAL IS STILL IN PRELIMINARY STAGE AND FURTHER NEGOTIATION IS NEEDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3bSxk5V Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)